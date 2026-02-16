Heavy rush marks Maha Sivaratri at Srikalahasti temple

Tirupati: Maha Sivaratri was observed with devotion and large crowds at the famous Srikalahasti Temple on Sunday. Devotees began arriving from the early hours, leading to long queue lines throughout the day. By evening, more than 1.5 lakh devotees had darshan of Lord Srikalahasteeswara and Goddess Gnana Prasunambika, while chants of ‘Om Namah Sivaya’ continued across the temple premises.

Temple authorities started darshan at 2 am to manage the rush. All arjitha sevas, including Rahu Kethu pujas, were cancelled for the day.

Devotees were allowed through two free queue lines, while VIP entry was limited to a single line. VIP break darshan was restricted to five time slots to give priority to common devotees.

Special darshan tickets of Rs 200 and Rs 500 were also issued. Authorities arranged drinking water along queue lines and maintained sanitation across the temple premises.

The temple was decorated with large quantities of flowers and fruits brought from different places. Nearly 400 toilets were set up, medical camps were arranged, and annadanam was provided to devotees.

Srikalahasti MLA Bojjala Sudhir Reddy visited the temple with his family, offered special prayers, and wished for the well-being of the public.

He later interacted with devotees in queue lines and enquired about facilities.

Many devotees said the flower decorations were impressive and that darshan arrangements were smooth.

Heavy crowds were also seen at other Shiva temples in the region, including Kapileswara Swamy temple in Tirupati, Parasurameswara Swamy temple in Gudimallam, Pallikondeswara Swamy temple in Surutupalli, and Siddeswara Swamy temple in Talakona.

Special queue lines were arranged at Kapileswara Swamy temple by Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams to handle the turnout.

Police made extensive security and traffic arrangements across Tirupati district.