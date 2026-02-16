AI will bring shift in terms of jobs but it is a huge opportunity too: Wipro’s Hari Shetty

Artificial Intelligence will significantly change the nature of jobs in the coming years, but it also presents a massive opportunity for growth and employment, Hari Shetty, Chief Strategist and Technology Officer at Wipro Limited, said on Monday.

In an exclusive interaction with IANS, Shetty described AI as one of the biggest technological shifts of our time.

He compared the current AI wave to historic breakthroughs such as the invention of electricity, the steam engine and, more recently, the internet revolution.

“AI is one of the biggest technology opportunities that we have got. This is one of the major technology evolutions and a multi-dimensional opportunity,” Shetty told IANS.

“AI represents a major and multi-dimensional technology evolution that will reshape industries and economies worldwide,” he added.

Citing a recent report by the World Economic Forum, Shetty said AI is expected to create around 170 million jobs globally while disrupting nearly 92 million roles.

“Despite the disruption, the net impact would still be positive, with more than 70 million additional jobs being created,” he explained.

He acknowledged that the nature of work will change. “There will certainly be a shift in terms of jobs,” he said, adding that companies and individuals must adapt to new skill requirements. However, he stressed that the overall outlook remains highly promising.

“Wipro is actively preparing its workforce for this transition. The company has rolled out large-scale AI literacy programmes and has trained all its employees in AI-related skills,” Shetty said.

“Beyond its internal initiatives, Wipro is also working with seven Indian states to set up Centres of Excellence in AI and data sciences. Around 60,000 students are currently benefiting from these programmes,” he told IANS.

“The future shaped by AI should be seen not as a threat, but as a world of opportunities waiting to be tapped,” he said.