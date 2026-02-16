Musk's X suffers global outage, users in India unable to load posts

Elon Musk-run X Corp suffered a global outage, including in India, as well as several other countries like the US and the UK, on Monday evening, with users unable to access their accounts properly, and posts unable to load on the platform.

According to the outage detecting portal Down Detector, the number of outage reports surged to over 25,000.

While 53 per cent of X app users were unable to log into their accounts, 16 per cent of website users reported issues, as per Down Detector data.

The cause of the outage was not immediately clear, and X did not respond to a request for comment. The outage is the latest to hit internet services.

In November last year, thousands of users of X faced service disruption across India and globally on Tuesday, along with other websites which rely on Cloudflare’s internet infrastructure to stay online.

Cloudflare confirmed it was "aware of, and investigating an issue which potentially impacts multiple customers". The issue was later fixed. The outage tracking portal Down Detector also struggled to load because it also relied on Cloudflare.

Earlier in May this year, the social media platform suffered an outage globally, including in India, as users were unable to load new posts and were unable to log in. According to Downdetector, thousands of users struggled to access X's webpages, as well as having issues with the app and login page.

While 41 per cent of users said they were unable to log in, the same number of users reported problems with the X app and 18 per cent with the website. The company had yet to reveal the reason behind the outage -- the second within 24 hours.

Several users in India then tried to use the website but were unable to access it. According to Downdetector, more than 5,000 users worldwide reported issues with the microblogging platform.