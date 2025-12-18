Helmet awareness drive held

Vijayawada: The officials of the NTR Police Commissionerate conducted an extensive and innovative helmet awareness programme across Vijayawada to create greater awareness among two-wheeler riders on the importance of wearing helmets on Wednesday. The initiative was taken as per the vision of Police Commissioner SV Rajasekhar Babu, and was implemented under the leadership of Traffic Deputy Commissioner of Police Shaik Shireen Begum.

As part of the special drive, awareness programmes were organised at major traffic junctions, including BRTS Food Junction, Benz Circle, Ramavarappadu Ring, PCR Centre, Prakasam Barrage, Ambedkar Statue Centre, Dabakotlu Centre, Mahanadu Junction, Ramesh Hospital, Ibrahimpatnam, and Chittinagar. Special emphasis was laid on helmet usage during a focused drive at the Prakasam Barrage.

NSS students from various colleges, such as KBN College, KVSR Pharmacy College, Loyola College, Siddhartha College, Nalanda, and other institutions, actively participated by holding placards and raising slogans highlighting the life-saving importance of helmets. Addressing the gathering, Traffic DCP Shireen Begum said that over 200 police personnel were involved in the special drive.