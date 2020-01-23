Here is Chairman Shariff's reaction over rumours about council abolition

The legislative council chairman Mohammed Ahmad Shariff has responded to the minister comments and the speculations about the abolition of the legislative council.

He said that the ministers and MLC's are angry over me but I have done my duty to best of my knowledge. "I have not neither against nit supportive to the bills as I am in the constitutional position, " he added.

It is up to the government where to put the capital in the state. Speaking about the repeal of the legislative council, he said that is the wish and will of the government and I have nothing to do with it.