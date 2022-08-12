Heritage Walk organised at Undavalli

Guntur: The district administration on Thursday organised Heritage Walk at Undavalli of Guntur district on the occasion of completion of 75 years of Independence. District Collector M Venugopala Reddy, Joint Collector G Rajakumari, district SP K Arif Hafeez, Guntur Mirchi Yard chairman Chandragiri Yesuratnam, Madyapana Vimochana Prachara Committee chairman Vallam Lakshamana Reddy, Tenali sub-collector Nidhi Meena, Tadepalli-Mangalagiri Municipal Corporation Commissioner Sarada Devi and officials of various government departments participated in the heritage walk. Collector Venugopala Reddy flagged off the rally at Undavalli Centre, which continued to Undavalli Caves. Holding the national flags, they participated in the heritage walk and visited the historical Undavalli Caves.

Speaking on this occasion, Collector Venugopala Reddy said that following the orders of the Central and State governments, they are conducting the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav programmes and continue till August 15 and will explain the sacrifices of the freedom fighters.

District revenue officer K Chandrasekhar Rao, Deputy Collector Bhaskar Naidu, Tadepalli tahsildar Srinivasa Reddy were among those present.