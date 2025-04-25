Live
- TGSWREIS Opens Intermediate First-Year Admissions for 2025–26 in 239 Residential Colleges
- KSRTC Contract Conductor Arrested After Video Shows Harassment of Woman Passenger
- Adobe Expands Firefly AI With New Image Generators and Creative Tools
- BIS Seizes ₹2.5 Crore Worth of Non-Compliant Products; Educates E-Commerce Warehouse Staff
- India’s passenger vehicle volume to scale fresh high in FY26, utility cars to lead
- Net services suspended in parts of Rajasthan's Jhalawar after wedding murder violence
- Another fire breaks out at Satavahana University in Karimnagar
- High tension at Telangana–Chhattisgarh border as security forces advance into Maoist strongholds
- Sri Gururaja English medium students excel in SSC results
- AIMIM secures victory in Hyderabad MLC election with 63 votes
High alert issued in Tirumala
Following the terror attack in pahelgham killing 28 tourists in Jammu and Kashmir, a red alert was issued on Thursday in Tirumala
Tirumala: Following the terror attack in pahelgham killing 28 tourists in Jammu and Kashmir, a red alert was issued on Thursday in Tirumala the abode of lord venkateswara daily about 1 lakh pilgrims from all over India and also from abroad visiting the hilltop temple for darshan of lord venkateswara. Accordingly, the police along with TTD vigilance personnel thoroughly checking every vehicle at Alipiri tollgate the entry point to Tirumala.
Police parties were also deployed on the ghat roads where in select places they again taking up checking of the private vehicles and RTC bus screening the luggages of the pilgrims. The police also on high alert on the hills and down the hills. Security also beefed up in the entire Tirumala and in the temple and surrounding places.