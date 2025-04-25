High alert issued in Tirumala

Tirumala: Following the terror attack in pahelgham killing 28 tourists in Jammu and Kashmir, a red alert was issued on Thursday in Tirumala the abode of lord venkateswara daily about 1 lakh pilgrims from all over India and also from abroad visiting the hilltop temple for darshan of lord venkateswara. Accordingly, the police along with TTD vigilance personnel thoroughly checking every vehicle at Alipiri tollgate the entry point to Tirumala.

Police parties were also deployed on the ghat roads where in select places they again taking up checking of the private vehicles and RTC bus screening the luggages of the pilgrims. The police also on high alert on the hills and down the hills. Security also beefed up in the entire Tirumala and in the temple and surrounding places.