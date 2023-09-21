  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

High Court posts hearing on bail petition of Chandrababu to September 26

AP High Court
x

Andhra Pradesh High Court

Highlights

Nelapadu:Andhra Pradesh High Court on Thursday posted the hearing on the bail petition filed by former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu in...

Nelapadu:Andhra Pradesh High Court on Thursday posted the hearing on the bail petition filed by former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu in connection with the inner ring road alignment case to September 26.

It maybe recalled that the CID filed a criminal case against Chandrababu Naidu alleging that the alignment of the proposed inner ring road in the capital region of Amaravati was changed to benefit a few people.

The other accused in the same case including former minister P Narayana obtained anticipatory bail earlier.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X