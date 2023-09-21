High Court posts hearing on bail petition of Chandrababu to September 26

Nelapadu:Andhra Pradesh High Court on Thursday posted the hearing on the bail petition filed by former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu in connection with the inner ring road alignment case to September 26.

It maybe recalled that the CID filed a criminal case against Chandrababu Naidu alleging that the alignment of the proposed inner ring road in the capital region of Amaravati was changed to benefit a few people.

The other accused in the same case including former minister P Narayana obtained anticipatory bail earlier.