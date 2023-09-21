Live
- Allahabad High Court orders removal of encroachments from heritage sites
- Shutting visa service for Canadians will impact lakhs of Punjabis: Sukhbir Badal
- Bumrah is going to be tested at the death, when the Australian middle order is firing, says Mukund
- BTS renew contract with K-pop label Big Hit Music
- Andhra youth dies of cardiac arrest while dancing
- 35-yr-old cop commits suicide in Gurugram
- 17 Mumbaikars to compete in Acrobatic Gymnastics Asian Championship, Uzbekistan
- Two drown in Krishna river during Ganesh idols immersion
- Uttar Pradesh: 1.07 cr students take admission in classes 9 to 12
- Microsoft to announce Windows 11 23H2 today: All about the new AI-powered features
High Court posts hearing on bail petition of Chandrababu to September 26
Nelapadu:Andhra Pradesh High Court on Thursday posted the hearing on the bail petition filed by former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu in connection with the inner ring road alignment case to September 26.
It maybe recalled that the CID filed a criminal case against Chandrababu Naidu alleging that the alignment of the proposed inner ring road in the capital region of Amaravati was changed to benefit a few people.
The other accused in the same case including former minister P Narayana obtained anticipatory bail earlier.
