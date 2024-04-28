Live
Visakhapatnam: Alliance candidate appeals to people to exercise their franchise
- M Sribharat takes part in the election campaign
- Says people should put an end to anarchic rule of the YSRCP and elect the right govt
Visakhapatnam : Alliance Lok Sabha candidate M Sribharat appealed to people to extend their support to the alliance candidates in 2024 polls and make Andhra Pradesh steer towards development.
Taking part in the campaigning held in Visakhapatnam on Saturday along with south constituency alliance candidate Vamsi Krishna Srinivas Yadav, Sribharat visited various colonies in the segment, including Ambika Bagh, Jalaripeta, Relliveedi, among others.
The MP candidate said that people should put an end to anarchic rule of the YSRCP and elect the right government to witness signs of progress in the state on all fronts.
“For the past five years, development did not take place in the south segment. If change has to happen in all segments, the alliance government should be formed in Andhra Pradesh,” reiterated Sribharat.