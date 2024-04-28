Chevella to witness triangular fight this time

Rangareddy: Following rejection of 18 nominations on the first day of scrutiny, a total number of 64 candidates are in the fray for the Lok Sabha elections in Chevella segment that include main players like Vishweshwar Reddy of BJP, Dr Ranjith Reddy of Congress and Kasani Gyaneshwar of BRS.

With a vote share of 40.7 percent in recently held Assembly elections, the BRS party is seeking a mandate again and has fielded Kasani Gyaneshwar as its potential candidate. BRS fielded Kasani after the defection of sitting MP Ranjith Reddy to the Congress party. He has to face a tough contest from BJP and Congress in the segment wherein Vishweshwar Reddy is seeking mandate on BJP’s ticket while Dr.Ranjith Reddy is contesting from Congress again. Hailing from Warangal, Ranjith Reddy is a businessman by profession having masters’ degree in Veterinary Science from Agriculture University Rajendranagar. He entered into politics in the year 2019 and was elected as a member of Parliament from Chevella for the first time after securing a ticket from BRS. As the BRS party received a debacle in recently held assembly elections, Dr.Ranjith Reddy said goodbye to the BRS party and sought a mandate for the second time on Congress ticket from the same Chevella segment.

Similarly, the BJP fielded Konda Vishweshwar Reddy, a former MP, as its potential candidate from the Chevella this time. Although Vishweshwar Reddy was lucky to win the Chevella seat on BRS ticket in 2014, he tasted a numbing defeat in the hands of Dr.Ranjith Reddy in 2019 when he tried to seek mandate for the second time on Congress ticket.

Sharing the boundaries with Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency, the Chevella segment consists of seven assembly constituencies that include Maheshwaham, Rajendranagar, Serilingampally, Chevella, Vikarabad, Pargi and Tandur. Known as the fastest developing areas after Hyderabad, this segment has a total number of 29,38,370 voters that include 15,04,260 male and 14,33,830 female voters besides 280 trans genders.

Although all the three main candidates are seeking a strong mandate in their favour, the voters are in a dilemma over choosing a right candidate since they are found unhappy with the performance and abilities of the candidates seeking mandate this time while the parties themselves became divided house with groupism at different levels.