High Court rejects petition against three capitals, says it can't intervene without official notice

The Andhra Pradesh High Court has said that it has no right to intervene in the capital turmoil as the government has not issued an official notice in shifting the capital. "In the absence of a formal announcement and orders from the government on the evacuation of the capital, How we can give directions to government, " High Court questioned.

The court has decided not to intervene as the capital shifting is not a one-day process and thought there is no urgency in the investigation into the matter. The court advised petitioner Korrapati Subbarao to file the petition after the Sankranthi vacation if necessary.

Earlier, advocate Korrapati Subbarao on Wednesday moved to court and sought the bench headed by CJ Justice Jitendra Kumar Maheshwari and Justice Manthata Sitarama Murthy to direct the government to stall the proposal of capital shifting.

In the reply, the bench asked the petitioner had there been any official orders from the government so far on shifting of the capital to which the petitioner has no answer. Hence the court said that there is no urgency in investigating the petition.