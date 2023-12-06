High Court vacates interim stay on SI recruitments

Nelapadu (Guntur district): Andhra Pradesh High Court on Tuesday vacated the interim stay on the recruitment of SI posts. It may be recalled that some of the SI post aspirants filed a petition that they were disqualified due to their height though they were accepted on an earlier occasion.

The counsel on behalf of the petitioners, advocate Jada Sravan Kumar contended that the petitioners were unjustly disqualified while taking the height measurements of the applicants. The same height criterion was accepted when they were qualified in 2019, he pointed out. Single Bench Judge Justice Ramakrishna Prasad personally attended the measurement test and came to the conclusion that the measurements were correct in both the cases. Hence, he vacated the interim orders which directed the Police Recruitment Board not to declare the results. The Board was directed to declare the results.

Advocate Sravan Kumar submitted the medical reports of the petitioners. The Bench directed the Recruitment Board officials to go through the certificates once again and submit the report to the Bench in one week.