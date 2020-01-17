High Power committee to submit its report today while CM Jagan to meet Modi on Saturday

The high power committee appointed to study GN Rao and Boston committees reports on capital and decentralization of development will meet Chief minister Jagan Mohan Reddy today. The committee will reportedly present PowerPoint presentation on the capital at the CM camp office and will take the concerns of the capitalist farmers to the CM's attention.

The High Power Committee which examined the reports of GN Rao and BCG has already met three times and held extensive discussions. during the meeting with CM, there is a possibility that the committee would give clarity on capital shift and the problems of the Amaravati farmers. The committee will make recommendations to the government on the amenities to be provided to secretariat employees while moving administrative capital to Visakhapatnam. However, the government has to take a call on the report.

It is a known fact that the cabinet meeting is scheduled on January 20 and three-day special assembly session will begin on the same day. The government to hold assembly session for an extensive discussion on the high power committee's report before making an announcement on capital.

On the other hand, in an interesting development, chief minister Jagan Mohan Reddy will be meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday.