High speed internet in Andhra Pradesh set to boost WFH concept

Amaravati: Has the AP government woken up to the demands of the IT sector of the post-pandemic world earlier than the others? The urgency being shown in creating a "conducive atmosphere" for work for home (WFH) methods is going to be a blessing in disguise not only for the people but also for the economy of the tier-two cities.

For that matter, almost all the cities in AP could only be termed as tier-two cities compared to the neighbouring States whose capitals have made giant strides in the IT sector.

However, these tier-two cities of the State that contribute a large number of young professionals to the IT pool in the country could gain a lot with the initiatives of the AP government now.

Lakshmi Priya of Rajahmundry, who works for a logistics company in Bengaluru, is happy that her company has offered her WFH choice even as she was contemplating moving over to a new job. "It came as a surprise...the offer. I was scouting for a new company when my present management asked me to work from home. That has put to rest several of my worries. I am now back in hometown with my parents and siblings."

Digital jobs becoming location-agnostic is benefiting the employers and employees in several ways. The effect is visible. Abhishek. who has moved back from Delhi to Visakhapatnam, says: "'Business as usual' has certainly changed of late. Remote working or WFH is here to stay. Videoconferencing giant Zoom has increased its business base 61 per cent in the last financial year, reports suggest."

Comes at this juncture, the plan of the AP government to boost the WFH concept. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed the officials to take measures to strengthen the IT connectivity even to remote villages in the State. The work from home concept should also be kept in mind while promoting digital libraries across the State, he told the officials.

Accordingly, the bandwidth also would get a boost. As the government plans to spend Rs 140 crore on providing infrastructure facilities and computer equipment in 4,530 digital libraries in the first phase itself, it is bound to enthuse the IT employees too to opt for their native places.

"The only nightmare we face is with the connectivity issues. Better bandwidth would also lead to greater confidence in us. I am happy to conduct my business from the confines of my home as it has cleared several cobwebs on my personal front too," G Vandana Rao of Vijayawada, who bade goodbye to Mumbai sometime back, sums up.

In February last, HCL ran a "comeback home" campaign, at Vijayawada encouraging local talent to take up opportunities in their hometowns. This has helped the local boys and girls to get relocated to the comfort of their hometowns. Any move by the State government will only encourage more such initiatives which would benefit all.