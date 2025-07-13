High tension in Gudivada

Vijayawada: Krishna district ZP chairperson Uppala Harika’s car was attacked by TDP functionaries at Nagavarappadu junction in Gudivada on Saturday, while she was heading to a YSRCP meeting at K Convention. TDP supporters blocked her vehicle for over an hour, damaging its rear windshield.

Harika and her husband Uppala Ramu criticised police for failing to provide protection and questioned the state of democracy.

Tensions escalated in Gudivada due to rival activities between TDP and YSRCP supporters. TDP cadre installed flexes mocking former minister Kodali Nani, depicting him polishing Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s shoes, referencing Nani’s pre-election promise to do so if Naidu won in Kuppam. The flexes were set up near Nehru Chowk during the YSRCP meeting.

Also, TDP supporters tore down YSRCP flexes featuring Krishna district president Perni Nani, who had recently criticised coalition leaders for cases against YSRCP members. YSRCP supporters alleged police inaction during the vandalism.

TDP, led by Gudivada MLA Venigandla Ramu, conducted a door-to-door campaign celebrating one year of coalition rule under Suparipalana program. Hundreds of TDP supporters gathered at Nagavarappadu junction, a kilometer from K Convention, to block YSRCP leaders from attending their meeting. Despite police presence, the attack on Harika’s vehicle heightened tensions.

Gudivada, a stronghold of Kodali Nani with five electoral victories, faces potential law-and-order issues due to the provocative flexes and ongoing political rivalry.