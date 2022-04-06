Higher edu facilities dot Anantapur; industrial zones located in Puttaparthi

Anantapur: With the carving of the new Puttaparthi district out of the second largest district of Anantapur, Puttaparthi is blessed with all the Industrial zones while Anantapur district with higher education facilities.

The district has S K University, JNTUA, Central University and the Sathya Sai Higher Institute of Learning. Under the 2014 AP Reorganization Act, the district also will get the Energy University but it could be in the private sector.

Puttaparthi, the new district has the potential to emerge into an industrial hub. Hindupur already has a large industrial presence with medium level industries dotting several industrial zones and generating employment to many. The Rs 13,000-crore Korean Kia Automobiles had set the tone for major industrial projects. Formula One project, Bharath Electronics Limited, Veera Vahana Bus project, country's second largest Narcotics Institute and several recently announced industrial parks in Penukonda region are likely to trigger in further industrialisation.

Another 300 Korean ancillary units will further change the industrial landscape of the Penukonda region. Chilamattur region near Hindupur has some one lakh acres earmarked for industries. Originally a Science City was planned and later Lepakshi Knowledge Hub but the projects did not materielise. The land is locked in legal battles. Once court litigations are cleared, Chilamattur would transform into an industrial township.

All the industries will go to Hindupur district and all centres of higher learning will remain in Anantapur district. Besides, the youth of Anantapur district will have no chance to get jobs in industries as they will be treated as non-locals. The Hindupur youth who seek admissions in the three universities will also be treated as non-locals. This fear prevails in the minds of the youth of both the districts.

The students and youth of Anantapur are urging MP Talari Rangaiah to use his good offices to get new industries to be established in Anantapur Parliamentary constituency.