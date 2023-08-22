Hike salaries of outsourced staff, NGOs Assn urges govt

Vijayawada: AP Non-Gazetted officers Association (APNGOA) State president Bandi Srinivasa Rao has requested Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to increase the salaries of the outsourced staff working in various government departments.

He pointed out that the outsourced employees had earlier faced problems due to delay in payment of salaries but the scenario changed following the efforts made by the YSRCP government. He said the outsourced employees were getting salaries in time on par with the government employees but their salaries need to be increased.

He hoped that the employees would get justice as the Chief Minister had constituted the 12th PRC. He said some employees felt that they were deprived of justice during the implementation of the 11th PRC in the State.

Srinivasa Rao welcomed Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy at the 21st State Council meeting of the APNGOs Association at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation stadium.

Addressing the employees at the meeting, Srinivasa Rao thanked the Chief Minister for regularising the services of contract employees working in various government departments.

He said over 10,000 RTC employees became government employees after the YSRCP came to power.

The State government is developing the infrastructure facilities in the government schools and hospitals under the Nadu-Nedu scheme. He said 1,30,000 staff were recruited in the ward/village secretariats and the secretariat system was the brainchild of CM Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy. Advisor to the State government Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said government employees play a key role in delivery of the government services to the

people.

He praised the services rendered by the government employees during the Covid pandemic and explained the welfare measures taken by the government for the benefit of the employees.

Thousands of employees from various parts of the State took part in the first day proceedings of the

State Council meeting

on Monday.

The Association leaders would discuss the future course of action and steps to be taken to strengthen the association.

Ministers Taneti Vanitha, Audimulapu Suresh, Jogi Ramesh, MLA Malladi Vishnu, APNGOA general secretary K V Siva Reddy, NGOs Association districts presidents, general secretaries, APJAC leaders and others were present.