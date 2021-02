Himachal Pradesh CM offers prayers to Lord Tirupati

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur along with his family members offered prayers to Lord Venkateswara here on Saturday. The Chief Minister, who arrived here last evening on a two-day visit, had darshan on Saturday during VIP break. Additional EO A V Dharma Reddy

presented Theertha prasadams to the dignitary after darshan. Before his return to his state, Jai Ram Thakur also offered prayers in Goddess Sri Padmavathi temple in Tiruchanur and also Srikalahasthiswar Swamy at Srikalahasti.