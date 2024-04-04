Hindupur YSRCP candidate TN Deepika campaigns in Kallur

In a campaign program held today (04-04-2024) in Kallur, Bairapuram, and Mallireddypalli villages of Lepakshi Mandal, YSRCP's Hindupuram Constituency MLA candidate Mrs. TN Deepika Venu, former MLA Abdul Ghani, and other key leaders addressed the crowd.

Mrs. Venu criticized the TDP party, which has been in power in Hindupuram for 40 years, for its lack of development. She highlighted the absence of current MLA Balakrishna, who she claimed is rarely available to address the concerns of the local people. Mrs. Venu emphasized her commitment to being accessible to the people of Hindupur and pledged to continue the development and welfare initiatives of the Jagananna government.

She credited Chief Minister Jagananna for implementing various welfare schemes such as the Amma Odi scheme for children's education, YSR Rythu Bharosa scheme for farmers, and pension schemes for the elderly and disabled. Mrs. Venu stressed the importance of women in the upcoming elections and announced the nomination of Boya Santhamma as the MP candidate for YSRCP.

The campaign event was attended by various local leaders and party members, including Mandal Convener Narayanaswamy, ZPTC Banala Srinivas Reddy, and Sarpanches and MPTCs from the region. The gathering expressed their support for the YSRCP candidates and their commitment to continuing the development and welfare programs initiated by the Jagananna government.