Hindupur YSRCP incharge Deepika participates in Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhutvam

Under the leadership of Councilor Roshan Ali, the ward secretariat staff and volunteers conducted the program "Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Gadapa" in the 29th Ward Mukkadi Peta-2 under the jurisdiction of Hindupuram Municipality. The main objective of the program was to inform the residents about the development initiatives of the Jagananna government and how it has been beneficial for their families.

MLA Candidate of YSRCP Constituency, Deepika, was present during the program and visited every house in the ward. The residents expressed their gratitude for the welfare schemes provided by CM YS Jagan and welcomed Deepika warmly.

During her visit, Mrs. Deepika asked the residents if they were availing the various welfare schemes and if there were any issues in receiving them. She urged the ward volunteers to address the concerns of those who were not benefiting from the schemes and ensure that they get access to the benefits.





The residents also shared their dissatisfaction with Hindupuram MLA Balakrishna and expressed their confidence in Mrs. Deepika, who is a local candidate in the upcoming 2024 assembly elections. They believed that Mrs. Deepika would win with a significant majority and effectively address their problems.



Councilors Shazia, Asif, Giri Mallikarjuna Goud Nagendrababu Mallikarjuna Nagendramma, JCS Convenor Naushad, Town A, B Minority Convenors Ayub Baig, Shah Jahan, Town A Block Women's Section Convenor Bhanu, Ward Incharges Chand Bhasha, Dadu, Imran Nayakad Nakkalapalli Sriram Reddy, Ilyaz , Rammurthy, Baring Mastan, Ihsaan, Ghafar, Raghuram, Rizwan, Ayub, Bashir, Asif, Umar, Sabil, and other municipal officials, ward secretariat staff, volunteers, leaders, activists, and residents of the ward enthusiastically participated in the program.