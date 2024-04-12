Hindupuram MLA Nandamuri Balakrishna is set to kickstart his election campaign tomorrow

Kadiri: Hindupuram MLA and movie hero Nandamuri Balakrishna will start election campaign with the aim of winning the Telugu Desam Party in the next general elections. Nandamuri Balakrishna bus yatra will be conducted under the name of Swarnandhra Sakara Yatra. A special bus has already been prepared for Balayya's bus trip. Balayya also gave a special caption on the bus saying Unstoppable. Also TDP, BJP and Jana Sena alliance logo was printed. The entire bus was painted yellow, the color of TDP. Also pictures of Narendra Modi, Chandrababu Naidu and Pawan Kalyan were printed on the bus.

Nandamuri Balakrishna Swarnandhra Sakara Yatra will start from Kadiri on Saturday. In the first phase, the Balayya Bus Yatra will be conducted in the joint Anantapur district and Kurnool district. A bus yatra will be held in Kadiri and Puttaparthi constituencies on April 13. The bus yatra will start after performing the pooja at Kadiri Lakshminarasimha Swamy Temple. Also, on April 14, the yatra will go through Kallur in Singanamala constituency and Saptagiri circle in Anantapur. On the other hand, while Chandrababu, Nara Bhuvaneshwari and Nara Lokesh are already campaigning for TDP, Balayya will also make an entry.