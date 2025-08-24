Historic Hathiramji Mutt will not to be demolished fully

Tirupati: The district administration and public representatives have sought to allay fears among devotees, shop owners, and stakeholders that the historic Hathiramji Mutt building on Gandhi Road will be completely demolished. Officials clarified that only structurally weak portions identified by experts may be altered, and not the entire building.

In view of the ongoing controversy in the city on the proposed demolition of the Mutt, District Collector Dr S Venkateswar, MLA Arani Srinivasulu, corporation commissioner N Mourya along with other officials and leaders inspected the 120-year-old mutt premises on Saturday.

The collector has dismissed the circulating rumours that the Mutt building will be completely demolished, saying that the government gives utmost importance to temples and mutts, and the priority remains safeguarding lives while also respecting religious sentiments.

He noted that the mutt has a rich history, having hosted devotees, saints, and pilgrims, and served as a venue for annadanam (community meals). Over the past four decades, more than 60 shops were let out on rent by the mutt.

Due to poor maintenance, however, parts of the structure have deteriorated. “Cracks and sinking portions have developed, especially on the first floor. Municipal authorities have been monitoring it for the past seven years.

The mutt management, concerned about safety, approached the endowments department. IIT experts later inspected the building and confirmed that there was a risk of loss of life in certain sections,” Dr Venkateswar explained.

He clarified that the structure would not be demolished in its entirety. “Only the portions with cracks and damage will be addressed, as per expert guidance. This mutt also holds deep sentimental value for the Banjara community, and their feelings will not be hurt,” he assured. The final decision will be taken after consultations with legislators, the Municipal Corporation, shop owners, and religious representatives.

MLA Arani Srinivasulu said, “It is a heritage site, and the government has instructed officials to ensure that neither devotees’ sentiments nor public safety is compromised”. He also mentioned that mutt heads from Telangana, Maharashtra, and Puducherry had urged that the historic building be preserved.

The inspection program was attended by AP Greenery and Beautification Corporation chairperson M Sugunamma, Deputy Mayors Mudra Narayana and RC Munikrishna, AP Yadava Corporation chairman G Narasimha Yadav, Handicrafts Corporation chairman Dr Pasupuleti Hariprasad, Mutt EO T Bapi Reddy, and several other public representatives.