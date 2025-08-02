HM releases list of 6,100 selected candidates

AP Police Recruitment, Constable Selection 2025, V Anitha, Civil & APSP Constables, Top Rankers, Andhra Pradesh Police Academy

Vijayawada: Home minister V Anitha released the list of candidates selected for constable positions on Friday, congratulating the successful applicants. The Andhra Pradesh police department selected 6,100 candidates, with training set to begin in the first week of September 2025.

The final results were announced at the state police headquarters in the presence of DGP Harish Kumar Gupta, Police Recruitment Board chairman R K Meena, additional DGP N Madhusudhan Reddy, and other senior officials.

Of the total vacancies, 3,580 Civil Police Constable (men and women) and 2,520 APSP constable (men) positions were filled through a rigorous selection process.

The home minister highlighted top performers: Gandi Nanaji from Visakhapatnam secured 1st rank with 168 marks, G Ramya Madhuri from Vizianagaram took 2nd rank with 159 marks, and Merugu Achyutaravu from Rajahmundry earned 3rd rank with 144.5 marks.

A total of 5,03,486 candidates applied online, with 4,59,182 appearing for the preliminary written examination. Of those, 95,208 qualified for the physical efficiency test (PET), and 38,914 advanced to the final written examination conducted across 13 centres.

The minister said that this recruitment drive will significantly address staffing shortages in police stations statewide. She also announced that a new notification to fill remaining vacancies will be issued soon.

Of the 3,580 Civil Constable positions, 1,063 were filled by women candidates. The list of selected candidates and category-wise cut-off marks are available at www.slprb.ap.gov.in. For further details, candidates can contact 94414 50639 or 91002 03323.

DGP Harish Kumar Gupta congratulated the selected candidates and noted that CCTV cameras have been installed in all police stations to enhance surveillance and security.

He also shared that 95 acre land has been acquired for the Andhra Pradesh Police Academy (APPA), with land surveying in progress and construction to follow. Additionally, the government has allotted land for the Greyhounds unit.