CM Chandrababu briefs TDP MPs ahead of Budget session

A meeting of the Telugu Desam Parliamentary Party, chaired by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu, was held on Sunday at the Chief Minister’s camp office in Undavalli. During the meeting, Mr Naidu briefed TDP Members of Parliament on key issues and outlined the strategy to be adopted during the upcoming Parliament Budget session.

Discussions focused on funding for the state capital Amaravati and central assistance for the Polavaram irrigation project. The Chief Minister said the Union government had already released Rs 15,000 crore for Amaravati and that the state would seek similar support during the second phase of development.

Mr Naidu stated that the government was working towards completing the Polavaram project by 2027 and would seek the Centre’s cooperation to achieve the target. He also discussed issues related to the Visakhapatnam railway zone, allocation of funds for backward districts, and financing for national highways.

The Chief Minister said the TDP MPs would appeal to the Union government to allocate maximum possible funds to Andhra Pradesh in the forthcoming Budget.