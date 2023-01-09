HMTV-The Hans India Rangoli Contest: Colourful rangolis herald Sankranti spirit

Vijayawada: Vijayawada Central MLA Malladi Vishnu said here on Monday that Sankranti is one of the important festivals of Telugu people and celebrated with gaiety and tradition with family members, relatives and friends. He was the chief guest at the Sankranti Rangoli (Muggula Poti) contest organised jointly by hmtv and The Hans India and sponsored by SLV Amaravati Grand, SLV Green Meadows, Krishna Milk Union and KBK Multispecialty Hospitals, Hyderabad, at Care and Share High School in New RR Pet here.

A sizable number of women enthusiastically participated in the Rangoli contest and drew various types of patterns with different colours. The event, Muggula Poti, evoked good response from the colony residents.

Addressing on the occasion, MLA Vishnu congratulated the organisers hmtv and The Hans India and the sponsors. "We must protect our rich culture and traditions," he said.

He recalled that earlier cultural programmes were organised in the rural areas and now the trend changed and cultural events organised in cities like Vijayawada and bringing the festival to the cities. Vishnu along with Vijayawada mayor Rayana Bhagyalakshmi distributed the prizes to the winners and the participants.

G Parvati won the first prize, B Varalakshmi got the second prize and third prize was won by L Nagamani. The guests distributed prizes to 25 other participants and congratulated them for participating in the programme.

Vijayawada mayor Rayana Bhagyalakshmi congratulated the hmtv and The Hans India for organising the Rangoli contest. She expressed happiness stating that the organisers had distributed prizes not only to the winners but also to all participants.

She said Sankranti is a very important festival for Telugu people and it is celebrated with many cultural and traditional activities.

The local residents expressed happiness over the Rangoli contest organised in the New RR Pet colony. The residents said the media personnel generally come to the colony to cover news but the hmtv and The Hans India came to colony to conduct the Sankranti Muggula Poti and celebrate the event with the residents of the colony. The hmtv staff correspondents G Madhu, M Srikanth and K Vasanath and others participated in the event.