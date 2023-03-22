HNSS water for Kuppam soon, says MP N Reddappa

Chittoor: The stage has been set for diverting the waters from Handri Neeva Sujala Sravanthi Kuppam branch canal to Kuppam, Ramakuppam and Santhipuram mandals, said MP N Reddappa.

Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy during his recent visit to Kuppam, categorically declared that the drinking water problem of Kuppam Assembly constituency would be resolved on a permanent basis by way of diverting HNSS water, he said.

Speaking to The Hans India, Reddappa further said that he was constantly pursuing with the engineering personnel concerned of HNSS to expedite the works relating to HNSS water diversion project.

He said Energy Minister P Ramachandra Reddy has taken the initiative to address water woes in the western parts of Chittoor district including Punganur, Palamaner, Thamballapalli, Madanapalli and Kuppam mandals under the Jala Mission Project. He said the project has been implemented at a cost of Rs 2,800 crore.

Tap connections would be provided free of cost to all the houses and water would be supplied to drought-prone mandals. The MP said he had submitted a representation to the Railway Board to sanction funds for development works of Chittoor railway station.