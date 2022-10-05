Hoardings congratulating KCR on launch of BRS erected in Vijayawada

With Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhara Rao announced the National Party under the name Bharath Rashtra Samithi, hoardings have been set up in the Varadhi area of ​​Vijayawada, congratulating TRS under the leadership of KCR on its expansion into a national party called BRS.

A huge hoarding in the name of BRS Party State Secretary Bandi Ramesh has been erected at Varadhi. BRS hoardings have been set up with Jayaho KCR slogans along with his picture and pictures of KTR. Posters and hoardings have been put up at different places in Vijayawada city along with Waradhi Centre.

Meanwhile, KCR, who has grown as an impeccable leader in Telangana, is expanding the party to foray into national politics and hence TRS, which was a regional party till now, is now gearing up to turn as Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS).