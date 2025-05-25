Hoax bomb threat creates panic among passengers

Visakhapatnam: A sense of anxiety gripped passengers as Mumbai Lokmanya Tilak Terminal (LTT)-Visakhapatnam Express received a bomb threat as soon as it arrived at Visakhapatnam railway station on May 25 (Saturday) noon.

The threat prompted Visakhapatnam city police, Railway Protection Force and Government Railway Police, task force, bomb and dog squads to check all the compartments at the station.

Upon carrying out an extensive search, the police found a luggage bag left in a coach. The bag was stuffed with clothes, detergent soaps, other supplies along with an Aadhar card belonging to an Uttar Pradesh resident Sriram Tiwari. After carrying out a thorough search in all the coaches, the officials and passengers heaved a sigh of relief as there was no explosive found in the train.

Hours before the incident that took place in Visakhapatnam, a hoax bomb threat created panic at Besant Road and railway station in Vijayawada. The alert police officials swung into action forming multiple teams. They carried out extensive searches before declaring that there were no explosives planted in the area. The train services resumed operation soon after the searches were completed.

The police informed that investigation is in progress to trace the anonymous callers.