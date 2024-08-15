Hoist tricolour on every house, Naidu tells TDP leaders

Vijayawada : Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday told all the party activists in the state to hoist the national flag on every house as part of the Har Ghar Tiranga programme.

“We are celebrating the 78th Independence Day on Thursday and by 2047 we will be having century celebrations. Both the Central and the state government are moving forward with the sole aim of Viksit Bharat, Vikasitha Andhra Pradesh and Vision-2047,” Chandrababu Naidu said during a teleconference here with village-level TDP activists.

By hoisting the national flag on every house patriotism should be induced among all the people, particularly the youth, Naidu said and told the party activists to pay rich tributes to the warriors. The TDP supremo wanted the party activists to make everyone as a partner in the development of the nation and an impression be created that all castes, religions and regions are equal.

Maintaining that the Telugus can feel proud as the great Pingali Venkaiah who had designed the Tricolour, is a Telugu personality, Chandrababu said that various leaders had taken different steps to develop the nation in a phased manner. “We should not only continue this development but also take the nation much forward,” he added.

Declaring that Anna canteens are being reopened on Thursday on the occasion of the Independence Day, the Chief Minister said that as promised during the electioneering the Land Titling Act has been abolished and moved a step forward to fill 16,347 vacant posts through District Selection Committee (DSC).

He said the previous government has looted both the sand reserves and through liquor sale, he said and regretted that now this party is resorting to false propaganda on sand policy adopted by this Government. “This party is trying to sling mud on us though we are supplying sand at totally free of cost,” he said.



Informing the party activists that he is personally receiving appeals from the public, including the TDP workers on every Saturday at the party headquarters in Amaravathi, Chandrababu said that the party is moving ahead with a perfect action plan to promote all those who had made several sacrifices for the party. Nominated posts too will be filled very soon as per merit as the necessary exercise is already on, he said.

Chandrababu stressed the need for the TDP to move forward along with the Jana Sena and the BJP and noted that the Centre is extending its cooperation for the development of the state in all sectors.