Holy grass mat and grass rope procession held

Tirumala: The celestial procession of Darbha Mat and Darbha Rope used during Dhwajarohanam as part of Srivari Salakatla Brahmotsavams was held here on Monday. The parade commenced from TTD forest department office led by its DFO Phani Kumar Naidu and his staff.

Later, the mat and rope made of Darbha were placed on Sesha Vahanam inside Ranganayakula Mandapam of Srivari temple. The forest department staff collected Vishnu Darbha in Chelluru village of Erpedu mandal and prepared darbha mat measuring 22 feet long and 7.5 ft wide weighing around 60 kg and Darbha rope measuring 225 m long and 100 kg weight.