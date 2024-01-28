Homage paid to Tarigonda Vengamamba

Sri City: The literary heritage of Matrusri Tarigonda Vengamamba, a celebrated poetess deeply devoted to Sri Venkateswara, took centre stage during a vibrant literary and musical session organised collaboratively by Srivani, Sri City's Spiritual & Literary Forum and Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam (SPMVV) at SPMVV campus in Tirupati on Saturday.

The captivating fusion of literary appreciation and musical homage included insights into Vengamamba's life, works, and musical renditions. The event featured renowned personalities and scholars, marking a captivating blend of literary appreciation and musical homage dedicated to honouring the great poetess.

Sri City Founder Managing Director Dr Ravindra Sannareddy; SPMVV V-C Prof Depuri Bharati; Dravida University, Kuppam Vice Chancellor Prof Kolakaluri Madhu Jyothi; former V-C of Sri Krishnadevaraya University Prof Bhumana Kusuma Kumari; researcher on Vengamamba Gandham Basava Sakara Rao’ and others participated in the event.