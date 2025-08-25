Live
Home Minister assures growth of Anakapalli
Anakapalli: Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha assured that the first phase of works for ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel (AM/NS) plant would be carried out by 2028 in Nakkapalli.
Laying the foundation stone for a fish centre taken up by the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana to the tune of Rs.2 crore here on Sunday, the Home Minister said the Bulk Drug Park will also be established in Anakapalli. “With the establishment of the steel plant and drug park, the locals are going to get employment opportunities,” the Home Minister mentioned.
Anitha pointed out that Pentakota in Payakaraopeta mandal was totally neglected during the YSRCP’s tenure. “YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s mental state of mind seems to be unsound. At least, he has to respect Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s age,” she emphasised.
Talking about the state’s development, Anitha said that Andhra Pradesh failed to witness any signs of progress during Jagan’s governance. “But despite the financial constraints, the NDA government is giving equal priority to both welfare of the people and development of the state. The Chief Minister is keen on placing the state back to the growth trajectory and every step is being taken towards this direction,” Anitha stated.
Later, the Home Minister interacted with the locals.