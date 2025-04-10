  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Home minister failed in her job, claims YSRCP MLC Kalyani

Home minister failed in her job, claims YSRCP MLC Kalyani
x

YSRCP MLC Varudhu Kalyani speaking to the media in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday

Highlights

Visakhapatnam: YSRCP MLC Varudhu Kalyani slammed home minister V Anitha for allegedly failing in her role and claimed that there is no law and order...

Visakhapatnam: YSRCP MLC Varudhu Kalyani slammed home minister V Anitha for allegedly failing in her role and claimed that there is no law and order in the state.

Speaking to media here on Wednesday, she opined that Anitha was not fit for the post and she failed to provide security to the women in AP. The home minister is confined to political speeches only, she added. The MLC pointed out that Anitha was targeting former chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy instead of providing security to him. She said that during the YSRCP’s tenure, strong security was provided to Opposition leaders.

Further, Kalyani alleged that there is no safety to women and a number of crimes registering in the past few months were committed against women.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick