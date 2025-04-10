Home minister failed in her job, claims YSRCP MLC Kalyani

Visakhapatnam: YSRCP MLC Varudhu Kalyani slammed home minister V Anitha for allegedly failing in her role and claimed that there is no law and order in the state.

Speaking to media here on Wednesday, she opined that Anitha was not fit for the post and she failed to provide security to the women in AP. The home minister is confined to political speeches only, she added. The MLC pointed out that Anitha was targeting former chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy instead of providing security to him. She said that during the YSRCP’s tenure, strong security was provided to Opposition leaders.

Further, Kalyani alleged that there is no safety to women and a number of crimes registering in the past few months were committed against women.