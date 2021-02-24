X
Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharita hopeful on YSRCP winning municipal polls

Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharita addressing the media in Guntur on Tuesday
Highlights

Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharita expressed confidence that the YSRCP will win the coming municipal elections in the State

Guntur: Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharita expressed confidence that the YSRCP will win the coming municipal elections in the State.

Addressing the media at her residence here on Tuesday, she said that the gram panchayat elections proved that the voters are with the YSRCP. She recalled that the SEC said that panchayat elections were peacefully conducted and added that she has respect for democracy.

She said that the fruits of the welfare schemes are reaching to all the poor families. She assured that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will construct houses to 30 lakhs poor families in the State soon.

She said that people are happy with the YSRCP government.

