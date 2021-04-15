Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharitha pays tributes to Dr BR Ambedkar

Guntur: Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharitha paid tributes to social reformer Dr B R Ambedkar's statue at Lodge Centre in Guntur city on Wednesday on the occasion of 130 birth anniversary of Dr B R Ambedkar.

Speaking on the occasion, she recalled efforts made by Dr BR Ambedkar to uplift the downtrodden sections. She urged the youth to draw inspiration from him and follow in his footsteps. She said that the State government was following the footsteps of Ambedkar and implementing welfare schemes for weaker sections. She listed welfare schemes being implemented by Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Mayor Kavati Manohar Naidu, YSRCP State general secretary Lella Appi Reddy were present.