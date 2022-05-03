Home Minister Taneti Vanitha blames Centre for delay in approval of Disha Act

Ongole: The delay in the clearance for Disha Act from the Union government has become hurdle in its implementation, and thus punishing the culprits for committing crimes against women is becoming a problem, observed Home Minister Taneti Vanitha.

She, along with her cabinet colleague Dr Audimulapu Suresh, AP Women Commission chairperson Vasireddy Padma and AP SC Commission member Kattepogu Basava Rao on Monday consoled the woman, who was gangraped at Repalle and receiving treatment at GGH Ongole. The Minister assured the victim and her family members all support from the government and capital punishment to the criminals, who attacked them.

The Ministers gave a financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh to the victim. Prakasam District Collector AS Dinesh Kumar and SP Malika Garg were also present on the occasion.

Speaking after their interaction with the victim and their family members, Vanitha announced that the government will take all measures to punish the culprits. She said that the police have already arrested the three accused, within just six hours after they received the complaint. As the victim belongs to SC community, the Home Minister said that the government will extend support of Rs 8.25 lakh. She said that they have already given Rs 4.12 lakh to the victim's family from the government, while Minister Suresh has helped them with another Rs 2 lakh.

Home Minister Vanitha advised the opposition parties not to politicise every bad incident and said that the police are on the job to complete the investigation and trial very fast and see the guilty receive great punishment. She said that if the Disha Act is in force after receiving approval from the central government, there wouldn't be any delay in the investigation and filing of charge sheet for the court to punish the criminals. She observed that the physically and economically weak are being attacked and asked the police to keep an eye on the people with criminal backgrounds.

Vasireddy Padma informed that they have taken the details of the rape at Repalle railway station to the notice of the Railway SP and Railway GM, and said that they would ask the railways to increase the vigil and security at the railway stations, through the national women commission.

Minister Suresh said that as the woman belongs to the Prakasam district, she is being offered treatment at GGH Ongole. He said that the victims require support from the government as well as society and announced that they would discuss with the chief minister if the victim's family can be provided with a job.

Basava Rao announced that the SC Commission will extend all cooperation to the victims until they receive support as per the law.

The district collector, AS Dinesh Kumar, SP Malika Garg, Santhanuthalapadu MLA TJR Sudhakar Babu, ZP chairperson Buchepalli Venkayamma, Ongole mayor Gangada Sujatha, and others also accompanied the Ministers.