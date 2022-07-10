Hone skills to get jobs easily, unemployed youth told

Rajamahendravaram (East Godavari): The Junior Chamber International (JCI) Rajamahendravaram Godavari branch in collaboration with Rajamahendravaram Municipal Corporation organised an awareness meet for unemployed youth on the mega job mela programme at Anam Kalakendra on Saturday.

In the meeting, the skills and knowledge required for employment were explained to the unemployed youth and details of the mega job fair to be held on Sunday were provided to the aspirants.

The members of the JCI Rajamahendravaram Godavari branch said that national-level companies along with local companies are participating in the job fair and urged the youth to grab the opportunity to get jobs. C. I Zone-4 president Anirudh Shishtla and municipal health officer Dr. Vinutna were the chief guests of the meeting. Zonal vice-president Bharat Kumar, trainers D Nagireddy, Krishna Saujanya, JCI Rajamahendravaram Godavari president Ramkumar Ram Dev, project director Vijay Barla and Secretary Sandeep Anusuri were present in the meeting.