Hopes pinned on Sileru water for Rabi needs

Rajamahendravaram : As the Rabi season is set to commence from December 1, the lack of sufficient Godavari waters to meet irrigation requirements has made it inevitable to rely on Sileru waters. The authorities are exploring ways to ensure adequate water supply to support agricultural activities during this crucial season.

Irrigation water for 8,96,507 acres in the East, West, and Central Delta regions will be released from Dowleswaram Barrage starting Sunday, December 1, marking the beginning of the 2024-25 Rabi season.

The decision was finalised during a recent District Irrigation Advisory Board meeting. The Rabi season in the delta region is scheduled to last from December 1 to March 31, with farmers urged to commence sowing immediately.

Alternative measures are being explored to ensure uninterrupted water supply to all fields, especially those on the tail ends, due to inadequate water availability in the Godavari River. Officials are considering implementing a rotational supply system to promote efficient water use.

Eastern Delta covers 2,64,507 acres, including mandals like Kadiyam, Anaparthi, Bikkavolu, Korukonda, and Seethanagaram. Western Delta encompasses 4,60,000 acres in mandals such as Kovvur, Nidadavolu, Undrajavaram, and Peravali and Central Delta Includes 1,72,000 acres.

Water will be supplied to 28,651 acres in the East Delta and 35,710 acres in the West Delta through schemes like Torrigadda and Pushkara lift irrigation systems.

The Godavari River currently has 91.35 TMC of water, but the total requirement for the delta regions is 91.35 TMC, leaving a significant deficit. Officials estimate additional inflows of 14 TMC from Polavaram and 9.45 TMC from the Godavari’s natural flows. However, a shortfall of 67.90 TMC remains.

To bridge the gap, irrigation officials are turning to the Sileru Complex, which has a current reserve of 89.60 TMC. After power generation, 44.95 TMC of water is expected to flow, with an additional 23 TMC needed via bypass systems. Officials estimate that the Sileru Complex can release 4,300 cusecs of water daily after power generation.

Superintending Engineer G Srinivasa Rao of Dowleswaram Circle stated that a letter will be sent to Sileru authorities requesting the release of water. Efforts are underway to secure an additional 23 TMC from Sileru to meet the Rabi irrigation requirements.

The collaborative approach aims to ensure sufficient water for agricultural activities across the delta regions despite current challenges.