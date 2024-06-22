Hopes revive on halting strategic sale of VSP

Visakhapatnam : With the BJP-TDP-JSP alliance voted to power in the State, there is an indication that the privatisation of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) has been put on hold.

The recent statements made by Union Minister for Coal and Mines G Kishan Reddy and BRS working president K Taraka Rama Rao (KTR) strengthen the possibility of holding the strategic sale of the VSP.

In his recent speech, Kishan Reddy made it clear that the Central government had taken a policy decision in the case of VSP and that it was burdensome to run the loss-making company. Further, he stated that the Centre would consider if the AP government comes forward to take the VSP under its fold.

As part of their poll campaigning, the alliance MP candidates gave assurance that they would strive to stop the privatisation of VSP at any cost. Despite the then Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy reiterating that if people voted for the alliance candidates, privatisation of VSP becomes inevitable, people still reposed faith in the alliance candidates.

Apparently, the responsibility of halting the strategic sale of the plant largely rests on the NDA government. Andhra Pradesh played a crucial role in the NDA forming the government at the Centre for the third consecutive time. For the Andhra Pradesh government, it is an opportunity now to stop the VSP sale by mounting pressure on the Union government.

The Centre can consider the proposal made by the State government earlier about bringing the steel plant under the latter’s purview.

Earlier, BRS working president KTR opined that the TDP, which won 16 MP seats, would be able to stop the privatisation of Visakhapatnam Steel. He further stated that the alliance will now play a decisive role in bringing the lost glory of VSP.

Meanwhile, the alliance MP M Sribharat stated that he will talk to the management of Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited, seek details of the plant’s current situation and take it forward to the notice of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. The MP also assured that he would talk to the Union Ministers and work for an amicable solution to protect the plant.

In his recent meeting with Ukku protesters, TDP State president Palla Srinivasa Rao informed that the issue of mine renewals will be resolved. Efforts are on to allocate mines and sand reaches under the purview of State government to Visakhapatnam Steel Plant.

“I don’t consider any position higher than saving VSP from getting privatised. I will strive to protect it for the future generations and come up with a comprehensive plan which would be placed before the Central government,” he stated.