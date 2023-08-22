Live
Horrific accident claims a life, another saved miraculously in Palamuru
An young lady was miraculously saved in road accident at Palamaner on Tuesday according to police sources. A family consisting father, mother and daughter met an accident hitting them by a lorry while passing on bike.
Father dead on the spot while mother was saved by falling near a road divider. The daughter was miraculously escaped falling between the tires of the lorry paving the way to save her life. The incident has evoked a sensation in the town while became a viral in various channels.
