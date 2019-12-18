Hours after CM Jagan's decision, farmers of Amaravati stage protests against three capitals to state

Amaravati: Opposing the statement of chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy proposing three capitals for the state, intentionally shifting from existing Amaravati, the farmers have started protests here at the Velagapudi in Tullur mandal on Wednesday. The farmers have given their lands under the land polling scheme with a hope that the capital will be here forever.

After the announcement of Jagan in the Assembly on Tuesday, the farmers started staging protests. Public outrage is seen even at Mandadam village in Tullur mandal in Guntur district. The village is part of the capital city Amaravati. Police deployed forces. Tension started. The protesters blocked the road leading towards AP secretariat.

The protesting public at Amaravati capital city is suggesting the chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy not to divide people on region basis by provoking them. The farmers, landless people in the Amaravati, are saying that Jagan is dividing the state by announcing three capitals. Speaking to media, they questioned why the capital change announcement was not made before the elections.

The farmers of Amaravati have decided to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who laid the foundation stone for construction of Amaravati to stall the chief minister Jagan Mohan Reddy's decision of making three capitals.