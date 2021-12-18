Houses contructed on patta lands to be regularised soon

Srikakulam: Houses constructed on Patta lands which were issued by the government for the poor people under various categories will be regularised soon.

Housing department is preparing guidelines and will create field-level awareness soon to beneficiaries. To get benefit under the scheme, persons should be eligible and secured house site pattas before 2011 and constructed house on their own without getting any benefit from the government. Title on such houses will be conferred on the name of the beneficiary through the village secretariat concerned in rural areas and ward secretariat in urban areas after paying Rs 10 as registration fee.

As per the preliminary data prepared by the Housing Department, these beneficiaries are 46,000 across the district. This scheme is only confined to poor people who received house site pattas from the mandal revenue officer (MRO) concerned or tahsildar before 2011.

"We have prepared a data on these houses and will verify at field level soon and create awareness among beneficiaries after inspecting their house site pattas," project director (PD) for Housing department N Ganapathi explained.