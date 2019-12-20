Trending :
Housewives urged to save energy: SE M Vijaya Kumar

Southern Power Distribution Company of AP Ltd, Guntur District Superintendent Engineer M Vijaya Kumar said that housewives should start saving energy,...

Guntur: Southern Power Distribution Company of AP Ltd, Guntur District Superintendent Engineer M Vijaya Kumar said that housewives should start saving energy, which has become essential. Utilization of power should be kept at the minimum and it should be conserved, he added.

He addressed a meeting held at Vignan Nirula Engineering College in Guntur city on Friday on the occasion of valedictory of National Energy Conservation Week celebrations.

He urged the people to make it a habit to save energy and said that there is need to the quantity of energy that each electrical equipment consumes. He distributed pamphlets to the students on the occasion.

