'How to plan for a startup - Legal and Ethical steps' session held

Eluru: In collaboration with IQAC, department of Social Sciences organised a session on 'How to plan for a startup-Legal and ethical steps' in Ch SD St Theresa's college auditorium here on Friday. Psychology lecturer GMR Joesphine has introduced the resource person, Kuna Krishna Rao, Advocate and Resource Person for APHRDI. He enlightened the students with a power-packed concept of legal issues for a start-up.

The highlight of the session was the five legal mantras of opening a business and the legal structure of a business - trademarks, license, Zoning laws and relevant health and safety laws - along with the basics of start-ups, including their initiation, raising funds, and legal and ethical aspects of start-ups.

Dr P Ratna Mary, convener and HOD of Social Sciences, stated that students should take advantage of such opportunities to expand their knowledge and troubleshoot legal issues for self and others.

Principal and President of IIC Dr Sr Mercy P, said that as every business plan will address specific action plans for dealing with identified risks as well as outline contingencies for the unforeseen risks to ensure the safety and health aspects of employees and people involved, such sessions will definitely create an opportunity in exploring knowledge. She continued by stating that students should be aiming for their future as entrepreneurs and self-reliant.

About 376 students and faculty have participated in the programme.