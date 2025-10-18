Live
HPCL contributes to healthcare infra for elderly
Visakhapatnam: In a significant step towards enhancing healthcare infrastructure for the elderly and underserved communities, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL), Visakha Refinery signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Sneha Sandhya Age Care Foundation in Visakhapatnam.
The MoU reflects the HPCL’s commitment to extend financial assistance to the tune of Rs.35.40 lakh for the provision of furniture to the foundation’s hospital located at Gambheeram. The financial support will aid in furnishing the foundation’s 120-bedded hospital dedicated to providing quality healthcare services to the poor and needy.
The facility includes a 120-bedded Integrated Geriatric and Palliative Care Unit, making it the first of its kind in Andhra Pradesh, the officials stated. “The state-of-the-art hospital is exclusively focused on serving the elderly and critically ill, those belonging to economically-disadvantaged sections in particular,” they laid emphasis.
The MoU was signed by G Kiran Kumar, chief general manager–HR, HPCL Visakh Refinery, NS Raju, managing trustee of the Sneha Sandhya Age Care Foundation in the presence of Sambasiva Rao, chairman of Age Care Foundation, K Kumar Raja and DS Varma, trustees of the foundation and HPCL officials, including M Kali, PRO and Consultant–CSR.