Huge crowds expected for opening of Ambedkar Smritivanam on Jan 19

Secretariat (Velagapudi): Huge crowds are expected to attend the opening ceremony of Ambedkar Smritivanam at Swarajya Maidan here on January 19 and the officials should undertake necessary arrangements to avoid any inconvenience to the people, said minister for social welfare Merugu Nagarjuna.

The first of its kind in the country, the 125-foot Ambedkar statue will be inaugurated on January 19.

Reviewing arrangements to be made on that day with the officials, the minister enquired about the preparations for bringing huge number of people to the venue. The Smritivanam would also comprise the life and times of Ambedkar, photographs and a museum. The government had spent Rs 268.46 crore in the first phase and Rs 106.64 crore in the second phase. The work on the statue was completed and now the work on lighting arrangement and painting is going on.

The construction of mini theatre, museum, sky-lighting, fountains, vehicle parking, landscaping in the front and back of the statue, construction of compound wall, lifts, vehicle parking, food court and other works were almost completed. The visitors would get full understanding on the life of Ambedkar.

The minister exhorted the Dalits, Dalit associations, people who adore the ideology of Ambedkar to attend the inauguration ceremony.

Principal secretary of municipal administration Y Srilakshmi briefed the minister on the arrangements which are going on at the Smrtivanam. Vijayawada Central MLA Malladi Vishnu, principal secretary of social welfare G Jayalakshmi, joint collector Sampath, municipal commissioner Swapnil Pundkar, additional director of Social Welfare Raghuram and others participated.