Huge crowds gather for Palle Sindhura meeting

Puttaparthi: Bravinghot sun, large crowds participated in the election campaign in support of Puttaparthi TDP candidate Palle Sindhura Reddy. TDP district president and Hindupur Lok Sabha candidate BK Parthasarathi campaigned for himself and Sindhura here on Thursday.

Accusing Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy of misrule and failing to develop the State, Parthasarathi said that he belied the hopes and betrayed public trust. TDP leader Palle Raghunatha Reddy exuded confidence that YSRCP will be crushed under the weight of TDP-JSP-BJP chariot. TDP alliance government will rescript the history of AP under the leadership of party supremo Nara Chandrababu Naidu, he added.

Puttaparthi TDP candidate Palle Sindhura Reddy and Hindupur TDP MLA candidate BK Parthasarathi addressing public in Puttaparthi on Thursday