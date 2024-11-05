Huge crowds throng Siva temples on first Karthika Somavaram

Tirupati: Thousands of devotees gathered at Lord Siva temples across Tirupati district on the first Monday of this year’s holy month of Karthika Masam. The famous Srikalahasti temple, known for its grand celebrations, reverberated with the chanting of ‘Om Namah Sivaya’ as about 30,000 pilgrims offered prayers on this auspicious occasion. Devotees began their day with a holy dip in the Swarna Mukhi river before lighting lamps in diyas, praying for prosperity and well-being. In preparation for the surge in pilgrims, the temple administration implemented robust arrangements, allowing worshippers a smooth darshan experience. The new Executive Officer, T Bapi Reddy, actively oversaw the queue lines, ensuring efficient movement and minimal disruptions. Approximately 4,000 devotees also performed Rahu Ketu pujas, a ritual seeking relief from astrological challenges.

The day culminated in a grand ‘Laksha Deepotsavam’ ceremony at the Narada Pushkarini, drawing thousands who gathered to witness the spectacle. Srikalahasti MLA Bojjala Sudheer Reddy and EO T Bapi Reddy, along with their families, joined the event, adding to the celebratory atmosphere.

Other prominent Siva temples, including Kapileswara Swamy temple in Tirupati, witnessed similar crowds. Devotees there performed holy baths at the waterfalls, offered prayers, and lit lamps in reverence. Temples like Parasurameswara Swamy in Gudimallam, Pallikondeswara Swamy in Surutupalli, Siddeswara Swamy in Talakona, Kailasanatha Kona and Parasurameswara Swamy in Yogimallavaram also saw a significant influx, as devotees embraced the holy month’s spirit and sought blessings.