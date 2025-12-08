'Division over Vande Mataram not created by Muslims': DMK's A Raja, cites Nehru-Bose correspondence

Chennai: A sharp political and historical debate unfolded in Parliament on Monday as DMK MP A. Raja questioned the legacy and interpretation of Vande Mataram, citing a letter written by Jawaharlal Nehru to Subhas Chandra Bose to argue that opposition to the national song had deeper historical roots than is often acknowledged.

Participating in a discussion on the national song, Raja said Nehru had observed in his letter to Bose that the public outcry against Vande Mataram was “manufactured by communalists”, but also accepted that there was “some substance” in the grievances expressed by sections of people.

Raja argued that these concerns, particularly among communities with religious sensitivities, had a historical context and could not simply be dismissed as anti-national sentiment.

Taking his argument further, Raja claimed that there was enough historical evidence to suggest that Vande Mataram was not directed solely against British colonial rule but also carried connotations that were perceived as exclusionary by Muslims during the freedom struggle.

He said such perceptions contributed to the unease surrounding the song even during the pre-Independence era.

Responding to remarks made earlier by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on national unity and division, Raja accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of politicising the issue.

“The division over Vande Mataram was not created by Muslims, but by your forefathers,” he said in a direct attack on the ruling party, triggering sharp reactions from treasury bench members.

Raja also questioned the Prime Minister’s assertion about divisions in the country today. He asked whether the national song had played any role in the Partition of India and what the “original dream” of Vande Mataram truly represented.

While acknowledging that the song is deeply connected to the freedom movement and is widely regarded as a unifying force, the DMK leader insisted that ignoring historical disagreements would not help in addressing present-day sensitivities.

Throughout his speech, Raja maintained that discussion on national symbols must be rooted in historical facts rather than political narratives.

He reiterated that the intention behind his remarks was not to undermine the freedom struggle but to highlight that differing interpretations had existed even among the leaders of the independence movement.

The speech triggered sharp reactions across party lines, reflecting how the legacy of Vande Mataram continues to evoke strong emotions and ideological divides in contemporary Indian politics.