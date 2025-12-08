Actress abduction case: Satheesan welcomes verdict, seeks stronger women’s safety measures

Kozhikode: Kerala's Leader of Opposition V.D. Satheesan on Monday said the conviction of those directly involved in the 2017 actress assault case was a matter of relief, even as broader concerns remain over women’s safety and the future course of the prosecution in the case.

Of the accused in the case, the first six have been found guilty, while three others, including actor Dileep, were acquitted.

Terming the crime a tragedy that should never befall any woman, the Congress leader said the punishment of the perpetrators offered a sense of justice to the survivor.

"What the victim went through is something no woman should ever have to endure. It is heartening that the criminals have been punished. This verdict should act as a deterrent against the recurrence of such crimes," he said.

Satheesan credited the late P. T. Thomas, then Congress MLA of Thrikkakara, for playing a decisive role in ensuring the case was pursued to its present conclusion.

"It was his firm and fearless intervention that brought the case to this stage. Without his involvement, there was even the possibility that the case might not have survived. He was resolute that when a woman is attacked, the accused must not escape," he said.

Calling for a stronger and more scientific approach to women’s safety in Kerala, Satheesan expressed concern over the rise in crimes against women alongside the growing spread of narcotic drugs in the state.

“Women’s safety must become a core priority. The current systems are not adequate to offer full protection or to ensure justice for women who come forward with complaints. What we need are mechanisms suited to the needs of the present times,” he said.

On the legal course ahead, the Leader of the Opposition said it was natural for the prosecution to move an appeal.

He pointed out that verdicts are delivered based on evidence, and if there are shortcomings in how the evidence was assessed, the prosecution has every right to approach the appellate court.

"Whether the prosecution has truly failed will become clear only after the detailed judgment is available," he added.